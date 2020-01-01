49ers Sign DL Earl Mitchell, Waive DB Antone Exum Jr. 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed DL Earl Mitchell to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DB Antone Exum Jr.

During his nine-year career, Mitchell (6-3, 310) has appeared in 130 games (66 starts) and registered 324 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five career postseason games where he registered 13 tackles and 1.0 sack. In two seasons with the 49ers (2017-18), Mitchell appeared in 30 games (28 starts) and registered 61 tackles, four passes defensed, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.

Mitchell was originally drafted in the third round (81st overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He spent four seasons (2010-13) with the Texans and three seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2014-16) before signing with the 49ers as a free agent on February 28, 2017. Mitchell signed with the Seattle Seahawks on July 24, 2019 and was released by the team on August 31.

A 32-year-old native of Galena Park, TX, Mitchell attended the University of Arizona, where he appeared in 49 games (37 starts) and registered 88 tackles, 8.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Mitchell began his Wildcat's career as a tight end, before converting to defensive tackle.