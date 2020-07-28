49ers Sign Draft Pick TE Charlie Woerner

Woerner (6-5, 241) was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round (190th overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Georgia where he appeared in 54 games (19 starts) in four years (2016-19) with the Bulldogs and registered 34 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown. He started all 14 games and was the co-recipient of the Frank Sinkwich Award, which is given to the toughest player on the team as a senior in 2019 as he recorded nine receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. As a junior in 2018, he was one of 14 football student-athletes named to the SEC Football Leadership Council and was one of three winners of the Special Teams Most Improved Player award. That season, he played in all 14 games (two starts) and recorded 11 receptions for 148 yards. He appeared in 14 games (one start) as a sophomore in 2017, registering nine receptions for 100 yards. He played in 12 games (two starts) as a freshman in 2016 where he recorded five receptions for 50 yards and was a member of the 2016-17 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.