49ers Sign DL Zach Kerr

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed DL Zach Kerr to a one-year deal.

Kerr (6-2, 334) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Colts (2014-16), Denver Broncos (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2020), he has appeared in 88 games (16 starts) and registered 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season with the Panthers, Kerr appeared in 13 games (four starts) and finished with 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.