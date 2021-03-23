Presented by

49ers Sign DL Zach Kerr

Mar 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed DL Zach Kerr to a one-year deal.

Kerr (6-2, 334) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Colts (2014-16), Denver Broncos (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2020), he has appeared in 88 games (16 starts) and registered 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season with the Panthers, Kerr appeared in 13 games (four starts) and finished with 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

A 30-year-old native of Gaithersburg, MD, Kerr attended the University of Delaware for three seasons (2011-13) after transferring to the school from the University of Maryland (2009-10). He started all 22 games with the Blue Hens and tallied 84 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. As a senior in 2013, he earned First-Team All-CAA honors after finishing with 57 tackles, four passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

