49ers Sign DL Kentavius Street

Street (6-2,287) was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round (128th overall) of this year's draft out of North Carolina State. He played in 51 games (35 starts) in four years at North Carolina State and registered 123 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes defensed. In 2017, he started all 13 games and tallied 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed. As a junior, he played in 13 games (12 starts) and notched 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. In 2015, he played in 13 games (10 starts) and recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. As a freshman, played in 12 games and registered 23 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.