Friday, Aug 07, 2020

49ers Sign DL Dion Jordan

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DL Dion Jordan to a one-year deal.

Jordan (6-6, 275) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (third overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with Miami (2013-16), the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) and Oakland Raiders (2019), he has appeared in 50 games (four starts) and registered 82 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed. Last season with Oakland, he appeared in seven games and finished with five tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed.

A 30-year-old native of Chandler, AZ, Jordan spent five years (2008-12) at the University of Oregon. He appeared in 45 games (25 starts) at Oregon where he transitioned from tight end to defensive end and finished his career with 121 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed. As a senior in 2012, Jordan made 12 starts and registered 44 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed while earning First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

