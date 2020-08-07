49ers Sign DL Dion Jordan

Jordan (6-6, 275) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (third overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with Miami (2013-16), the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) and Oakland Raiders (2019), he has appeared in 50 games (four starts) and registered 82 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed. Last season with Oakland, he appeared in seven games and finished with five tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed.