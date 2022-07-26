49ers Sign DL Robert Nkemdiche

The San Francisco 49ers have announced they have signed DL Robert Nkemdiche (KIM-dee-chee) to a one-year deal.
Nkemdiche (6-4, 296) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round (29th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Cardinals (2016-18), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), he has appeared in 38 games (six starts) and registered 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Last season with the Seahawks, Nkemdiche appeared in nine games and finished with 15 tackles and one pass defensed.
A 27-year-old native of Atlanta, GA, Nkemdiche attended the University of Mississippi for three seasons (2013-15), where he appeared in 35 games (34 starts) and registered 98 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and five passes defensed.