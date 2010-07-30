49ers Sign Davis, Mays and Bowman

Bowman (6-0, 242), was a third-round selection (91st overall) by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Penn State. A two-time All-Big Ten selection, he finished his four-year Penn State career with 215 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and eight sacks. In 33 career games (21 starts), Bowman also posted three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions, returning one fumble recovery and one interception each for touchdowns.

An All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection in 2009, he started in 11 games, registering 93 tackles, 17 for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. In his first year as a starter in 2008, he led the team in tackles (106), ranked second in tackles for loss (16.5), tied for third in sacks (4) and was named a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection.

The 22-year-old Bowman is a native of District Heights, MD, and attended Suitland (MD) High School.