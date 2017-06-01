49ers Sign CB Will Davis

Davis (5-11, 180) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In two years with Miami (2013-14), he appeared in 15 games and registered 20 tackles and three passes defensed in addition to five tackles on special teams. After spending the first two games of the 2015 season with Miami, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on September 21, 2015. Over the past two seasons with Baltimore (2015-16), he appeared in five games and registered five tackles, two passes defensed and one interception. Last season, he saw action in three games prior to being waived by the team on November 4, 2016.