49ers Sign CB Will Davis

Jun 01, 2017 at 05:56 AM

49ers 2017 90-man Roster in Photos

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 90-man roster.

Armstead, Arik -- DL
Armstrong, Ray-Ray -- LB
Barkley, Matt -- QB
Barnes, Tim -- C
Beadles, Zane -- G
Beathard, C.J. -- QB
Bell, Blake -- TE
Bibbs, Kapri -- RB
Blair, Ronald -- DL
Bolden, Victor -- WR
Bourne, Kendrick -- WR
Bowman, NaVorro -- LB
Brieda, Matt -- RB
Brown, Trent -- OL
Buckner, DeForest -- DL
Burbridge, Aaron -- WR
Calitro, Austin -- LB
Carradine, Tank -- DL
Carter, DeAndre -- WR
Celek, Garrett -- TE
Colbert, Adrian -- DB
Coyle, Brock -- LB
Davis, Will -- CB
Dial, Quinton -- NT
Douzable, Leger -- NT
Dumervil, Elvis -- LB
Flynn, John -- OL
Foster, Reuben -- LB
Fusco, Brandon -- OL
Gardner, Andrew -- OL
Garnett, Joshua -- G
Garçon, Pierre -- WR
Gilliam, Garry -- OL
Goodwin, Marquise -- WR
Gould, Robbie -- K
Harold, Eli -- LB
Hightower, Tim -- RB
Hikutini, Cole -- TE
Hoyer, Brian -- QB
Hyde, Carlos -- RB
Iworah, Prince Charles -- CB
Jackson, Asa -- CB
Jerome, Lorenzo -- DB
Johnson, Dontae -- CB
Jones, Chris -- DL
Jones, D.J. -- DL
Jones, Don -- DB
Juszczyk, Kyle -- FB
Kerley, Jeremy -- WR
Kilgore, Daniel -- C
Kittle, George -- TE
Lauderdale, Andrew -- OL
Lynch, Aaron -- LB
Magnuson, Erik -- OL
Mark, Sen'Derrick -- DL
McCloskey, Tyler -- FB
Mitchell, Earl -- NT
Mostert, Raheem -- RB
Mullens, Nick -- QB
Murphy, Louis -- WR
Nelson, Kyle -- TE/LS
Nwachukwu, Noble -- DL
Patrick, Tim -- WR
Paulsen, Logan -- TE
Pinion, Bradley -- P
Price, Norman -- OL
Reaser, Keith -- CB
Redmond, Will -- CB
Reid, Eric -- S
Robinson, Aldrick -- WR
Robinson, Rashard -- CB
Rose, Nick -- K
Skov, Shayne -- LB
Smelter, DeAndre -- WR
Practice Photos
Sunseri, Vinnie -- S
Tartt, Jaquiski -- S
Taumoepenu, Pita -- LB
Taylor, Trent -- WR
Theus, John -- OL
Thomas, Solomon -- DL
Tomlinson, Laken -- OL
Ward, Jimmie -- DB
Watson, Dekoda -- LB
Williams Jr., Darrell -- OL
Williams, Joe -- RB
Williams, K'Waun -- CB
Witherspoon, Ahkello -- DB
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived wide receiver Rashad Ross.

Davis (5-11, 180) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In two years with Miami (2013-14), he appeared in 15 games and registered 20 tackles and three passes defensed in addition to five tackles on special teams. After spending the first two games of the 2015 season with Miami, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on September 21, 2015. Over the past two seasons with Baltimore (2015-16), he appeared in five games and registered five tackles, two passes defensed and one interception. Last season, he saw action in three games prior to being waived by the team on November 4, 2016.

A 27-year-old native of Spokane, WA, Davis played collegiately at Utah State University for two seasons (2011-12) after transferring from De Anza (Cupertino, CA) College. He appeared in 26 games (18 starts) with the Aggies and finished his career with 99 tackles and five interceptions.

Ross (6-0, 180) originally signed with the 49ers to a Reserve/Future contract on January 19, 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

