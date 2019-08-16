49ers Sign CB Quinten Rollins; Waived/Injured CB Greg Mabin

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed CB Quinten Rollins to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured CB Greg Mabin.

Rollins (5-11, 195) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. In three seasons (2015-17) with the Packers, he appeared in 33 games (15 starts) and registered 85 tackles, 16 passes defensed, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries and one sack. He also saw action in three postseason contests (one start) and added five tackles and one pass defensed.

In 2018, Rollins was placed on the Injured Reserve List by Green Bay on September 2, 2018 and was later released by the team on September 10, 2018. He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals on November 27, 2018, was inactive for three games and later waived on December 18, 2018.

A 27-year-old native of Wilmington, OH, Rollins attended Miami (Ohio) University where he registered 72 tackles, nine passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble as a senior in 2014.