49ers Sign CB Mylan Hicks and OL Justin Renfrow

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Mylan Hicks to a three-year deal and OL Justin Renfrow to a two-year deal.

Hicks (5-11, 197) is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State University. He saw action in 32 games for the Spartans, including nine games in 2014, when he registered a career-high 19 tackles, four passes defensed and one sack last season. While at MSU, Hicks spent time at cornerback, safety and linebacker, finishing his career with 27 tackles, four passes defensed and one sack.

A 22-year-old native of Detroit, MI, Hicks attended Renaissance (Detroit, MI) High School, where he registered 44 tackles and four interceptions as a senior cornerback for the Phoenix.

Renfrow (6-6, 310) originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 12, 2014. He was waived by the Cardinals on August 25, 2014, and later added to the Green Bay Packers practice squad on November 24, 2014, before being released on December 29, 2014. He was then added to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on January 1, 2015, where he spent the remainder of the season. Renfrow was signed to a Reserve/Future contract with the Seahawks on February 4, 2015, and was later released on May 5, 2015.