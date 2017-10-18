49ers Sign CB Mabin and TE Wick to Practice Squad

Oct 18, 2017 at 04:14 AM

San Francisco 49ers 2017 Practice Squad

View the full 2017 San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Carter, DeAndre -- WR
1 / 10
Hunt, Cameron -- OL
2 / 10
Lauderdale, Andrew -- OL
3 / 10
Lokombo, Boseko -- LB
4 / 10
Mullens, Nick -- QB
5 / 10
Murphy, Pace -- T
6 / 10
Reed, Trovon -- DB
7 / 10
Smelter, DeAndre -- WR
8 / 10
Stribling, Channing -- CB
9 / 10
Wick, Cole -- TE
10 / 10
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed cornerback Greg Mabin and tight end Cole Wick to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team has released DB Jarnor Jones.

Mabin (6-2, 200) was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2017. Following his release from the Buccaneers on May 8, he signed with the Buffalo Bills on June 1. On September 12, he was waived by the Bills and later signed to Buffalo's practice squad on September 14. He made his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 where he registered one pass defensed following his promotion to the active roster on October 7. He was waived by the team on October 16.

A 23-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mabin attended the University of Iowa where he appeared in 38 games and registered 144 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Wick (6-6, 257) was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. He appeared in six games last season and registered two receptions for 18 yards before being placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 1, 2016, where he spent the remainder of the season. He was added to Detroit's practice squad on September 3, 2017, and was released from the team on September 6.

A 23-year-old native of Hallettsville, TX, Wick attended the University of the Incarnate Word where he finished with 92 receptions for 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jones (6-3, 209) originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

