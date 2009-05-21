49ers Sign CB Dré Bly

The San Francisco 49ers announced today the signing of veteran CB Dré Bly to a one-year contract.

"We lost a Pro Bowl caliber player in Walt Harris this week, and we were able to fill that void today with another Pro Bowler in Dré Bly," said general manager Scot McCloughan. "We added a player with a passion for the game, tremendous productivity and proven durability who knows what it takes to compete at a high level in the NFL. It was important to get Dré in here quickly so that he can get acquainted with our system, our coaches and his new teammates."

Bly (5-10, 188) enters his 11th season after originally being drafted in the second round (41st overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams out of North Carolina. A two-time Pro Bowler (2003-04), Bly's 40 interceptions since entering the league in 1999 mark the fourth-highest total among all NFL players, while his 18 forced fumbles are the most among cornerbacks during that span.

"It was an opportunity for me to step in and have a chance to compete," Bly said during his conference call with the Bay Area media. "At this point in my career, being successful like I've been, it's not about money it's about opportunity. It was the first opportunity for me to come in and compete."

Bly most recently spent two seasons as a member of the Denver Broncos, where he led the team with two interceptions in 2008 and five interceptions in 2007. He joined Denver via trade from the Detroit Lions, where he spent four seasons (2003-06) totaling 19 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and 82 passes defensed. Bly started his career with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2002), helping the club win Super Bowl XXXIV as a rookie and to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2001.