49ers Sign Brian Jennings to Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday the signing of LS Brian Jennings to a five-year contract extension through the 2014 season.

"When you have a player that is one of the best in the league at his position, you are very lucky when you are able to lock him up for a long time like we have done with Brian," said general manager Scot McCloughan. "What he does for us is not only important in scoring points, but in creating favorable field position. I know Joe Nedney and Andy Lee are very happy men to know that Brian will be here for another five seasons. Consistency is integral for our special teams."

"The biggest thing I feel right now is grateful," Jennings said to the media moments after the extension was announced. "I'm grateful to the York family and the 49ers for originally drafting me and giving me a chance to play in the NFL. [Also] To the current coaching staff, [special teams coordinator] Al Everest and our kicker and punter, Joe Nedney and Andy Lee. It's great working with them and all the guys I work with every single day from the top down. Having a future in this organization is a really great thing."