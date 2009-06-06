49ers Sign Brian Jennings to Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday the signing of LS Brian Jennings to a five-year contract extension through the 2014 season.
"When you have a player that is one of the best in the league at his position, you are very lucky when you are able to lock him up for a long time like we have done with Brian," said general manager Scot McCloughan. "What he does for us is not only important in scoring points, but in creating favorable field position. I know Joe Nedney and Andy Lee are very happy men to know that Brian will be here for another five seasons. Consistency is integral for our special teams."
"The biggest thing I feel right now is grateful," Jennings said to the media moments after the extension was announced. "I'm grateful to the York family and the 49ers for originally drafting me and giving me a chance to play in the NFL. [Also] To the current coaching staff, [special teams coordinator] Al Everest and our kicker and punter, Joe Nedney and Andy Lee. It's great working with them and all the guys I work with every single day from the top down. Having a future in this organization is a really great thing."
Jennings (6-5, 242) is considered one of the NFL's elite long snappers. A seventh round pick (240th selection overall) by the 49ers in 2000 out of Arizona State, Jennings has snapped to six different placekickers and five different punters in his nine seasons. He also possesses the ability to make open field tackles on special teams, having recorded 53 career special teams stops. In 2004, he was named to the Pro Bowl as a need player. A native of Scottsdale, AZ, Jennings shares claim with LB Jeff Ulbrich as the longest-tenured 49ers players on the roster.