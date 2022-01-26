Presented by

49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

Jan 26, 2022 at 01:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves on Wednesday:

 The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:

The following player has been released from the team's practice squad:

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Nick Bosa Has Cleared Concussion Protocol; Make Series of Moves

The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Packers. Read for details.
news

49ers Activate Multiple Players from the COVID-19 List

The 49ers have activated Raheem Mostert and Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 List and released two players from the team's practice squad. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsDAL

The 49ers have activated two players from the practice squad and announced that Mitch Wishnowsky has cleared the concussion protocol. 
news

49ers Announce Week 18 Roster Moves 

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves before Week 18 matchup vs LA Rams
news

49ers Activate a CB from Reserve/COVID-19 List, Waive a Player

Cornerback Ambry Thomas has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The team also waived tight end Tanner Hudson.
news

49ers Open Practice Window for 3 Players; Add CB to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The 49ers announced that the team has opened the practice windows for CB ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿, WR ﻿Mohamed Sanu Sr.﻿ and S ﻿Tavon Wilson﻿. Read more for details.
news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves Following Week 17

The 49ers have placed a player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and signed a running back to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #HOUvsSF

The 49ers have activated punter Mitch Wishnowsky from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and made a series of other moves.
news

49ers Announce a Series of Practice Squad Moves

The 49ers signed three players to its practice squad on Wednesday.
news

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves

The 49ers have placed a player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and signed another to its practice squad.
news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'

Two players have been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad as well as one standard elevation.
Advertising