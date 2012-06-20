49ers Sign A.J. Jenkins

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that they have signed WR A.J. Jenkins to a four-year deal.

Jenkins (6-0, 192), was the 49ers first round selection (30th overall) in this year's draft out of the University of Illinois. He played in 46 games (26 starts) for the Fighting Illini and ranks third in school history with 167 career receptions for 2,432 yards and 19 touchdowns. The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree also added 33 kickoff returns for 773 yards and one touchdown.

In 2011, Jenkins played in 13 games (12 starts) and tallied 90 catches for 1,276 yards and eight touchdowns. He is just the second player in school history to register 90 receptions in a season, and his 1,276 receiving yards were the second-highest single-season total in school history. The First-Team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America honoree led the Conference with an average of 6.92 receptions per game.

Jenkins, a 22-year old native of Jacksonville, FL, attended Terry Parker High School. As a senior, he registered 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 40 carries for 251 yards.