49ers Sign 13 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The 49ers announced Wednesday they have signed QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, T Carter Bykowski, S DJ Campbell, RB Jewel Hampton, WR Chuck Jacobs, G Al Netter, NT Mike Purcell, WR David Reed, WR DeMarco Sampson, P Colton Schmidt, CB Dax Swanson, DT Christian Tupou, WR Devon Wylie to Reserve/Future contracts.

Bethel-Thompson (6-3, 230) was claimed off of waivers by the 49ers from the Minnesota Vikings on October 9, 2013, before being placed on the practice squad on November 27, 2013, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Bykowski (6-7, 306) was drafted by the 49ers in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft and added to the practice squad on September 9, 2013, where he remained for the entire season.

Campbell (6-0, 205) was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 7th round (216th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was released on September 9, 2013, and signed by the Miami Dolphins to their practice squad on November 11. Campbell was later released by the Dolphins on November 25, 2013, and resigned on November 27. He was released by Miami on December 16, 2013.

Hampton (5-9, 210) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May of 2012 before being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list for the entire 2012 season. He was signed to the team's practice squad following training camp in 2013, where he spent the entire season.

Jacobs (6-0, 178) signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in May of 2013, and was signed to the team's practice squad following training camp. He spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Netter (6-6, 310) spent the 2012 season on the 49ers practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent in May of 2014. He was later released on August 26, 2013, and signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad on September 2. After being released by the Titans on October 8, Netter was signed to the 49ers practice squad on October 14, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Purcell (6-3, 303) signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in May of 2013, and later signed to the team's practice squad following training camp, where he spent the entire season.

Reed (6-0, 190) was drafted by Baltimore in the 5th round (156th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft and played in 24 games from 2010-12 with the Ravens. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts on August 21, 2013, and saw action in 7 games before being released on November 26.

Sampson (6-2, 204) was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 7th round (249th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games for the Cardinals and registered 3 catches for 36 yards. Sampson was later released by Arizona on August 31, 2012, and signed by the Philadelphia Eagles on January 8, 2013. He was then released by the Eagles on May 5, 2013, and was signed by the Buffalo Bills on May 30. Sampson was released by Buffalo on August 26, 2013.

Schmidt (5-11, 220) originally signed with the 49ers on July 15, 2013, and was later released on August 2. He re-signed with San Francisco on August 6, only to be released on August 26. He was claimed off of waivers by the Cleveland Browns on August 27, and released on August 30.

Swanson (5-11, 191) originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2013. He was placed on Injured Reserve following training camp and later waived by the Colts on October 29, 2013. Swanson then signed to the San Francisco practice squad on November 18, 2013, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Tupou (6-2, 290) signed with the Chicago Bears on May 13, 2013, and was later released on August 30. He was signed to the Bears practice squad on October 8, 2013, and promoted to the active roster one day later. Tupou was released on December 26, and signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on January 3, 2014. He was released from the Colts practice squad on January 6, 2014.