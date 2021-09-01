49ers Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed OL Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List. The team also announced they have signed 13 players to their practice squad.
The following players have been signed to the practice squad:
- DL Alex Barrett
- WR Travis Benjamin
- WR River Cracraft
- DL Darrion Daniels
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez*
- FB Josh Hokit
- OL Corbin Kaufusi
- OL Senio Kelemete
- TE Jordan Matthews
- S Jared Mayden
- OL Colton McKivitz
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- LB Elijah Sullivan
* NFL's International Pathway Program