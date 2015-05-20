 Skip to main content
49ers Show Support for Warriors in Western Conference Finals

May 20, 2015 at 03:56 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Throwback: 49ers at Basketball Games

The beginning of March Madness got us thinking about San Francisco players attending games on the hardcourt.

No Title
1 / 23
No Title
2 / 23
Joe Montana
3 / 23
Colin Kaepernick
4 / 23
Ronnie Lott
5 / 23
Roger Craig
6 / 23
Roger Craig
7 / 23
No Title
8 / 23
No Title
9 / 23
No Title
10 / 23
No Title
11 / 23
No Title
12 / 23
No Title
13 / 23
No Title
14 / 23
No Title
15 / 23
No Title
16 / 23
No Title
17 / 23
Colin Kaepernick
18 / 23
No Title
19 / 23
No Title
20 / 23
No Title
21 / 23
No Title
22 / 23
No Title
23 / 23
A few miles up I-880 from where the San Francisco 49ers are holding OTAs this week, fellow Bay Area ballers took another step toward bringing a championship trophy to Northern California.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets, 110-106, on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

In attendance at Oracle Arena were several 49ers players including Ian Williams, Craig Dahl, Glenn Dorsey, Garrett Celek and Tony Jerod-Eddie.

Those who were not able to see the game in person still supported the Warriors on Twitter.

Warriors vs Rockets #NBAPlayoffs

A post shared by Glenn Dorsey (@glenn_dorsey) on

Warriors!!! — Aaron Lynch (@lynchmobb59) May 20, 2015

