49ers Show Support for Warriors in Western Conference Finals

The beginning of March Madness got us thinking about San Francisco players attending games on the hardcourt.
A few miles up I-880 from where the San Francisco 49ers are holding OTAs this week, fellow Bay Area ballers took another step toward bringing a championship trophy to Northern California.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets, 110-106, on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
In attendance at Oracle Arena were several 49ers players including Ian Williams, Craig Dahl, Glenn Dorsey, Garrett Celek and Tony Jerod-Eddie.
Those who were not able to see the game in person still supported the Warriors on Twitter.