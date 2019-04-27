49ers Select WR Jalen Hurd with No. 67 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

With the 67th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Hurd was a former Tennessee running back before transferring to Baylor and changing positions to receiver. He, like Deebo Samuel, was coached by the 49ers at the 2019 Senior Bowl as a member of the South Team.

Hurd (6-foot-5, 226 pounds) posted 69 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 for the Bears. He missed a bulk of the pre-draft process with a knee injury. Prior to transferring to Baylor, Hurd played at Tennessee for three seasons, scoring 26 total touchdowns.

"You need a creative offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurd because he can do a little bit of everything," Daniel Jeremiah said on NFL Network's broadcast following the pick. "It's going to be a fun matchup for Kyle Shanahan in the 49ers offense."

Jeremiah praised Hurd's ability as a fluid runner with the ball in his hands. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said that Hurd has elite size and length with plus athleticism. Hurd immediately becomes the biggest receiver on the 49ers roster.