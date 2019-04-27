49ers Select TE Kaden Smith with No. 176 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Smith (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) caught 70 passes for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons for the Cardinal. He ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at the Combine and posted a 32-inch vertical jump. Lance Zierlerin of NFL.com describes Smith as a pass catching tight end who gives good effort as a run blocker but will need to improve in that area. Smith opted to forgo his senior year at Stanford and declare for the NFL Draft.