49ers select Gabe Reclusado of Piedmont Hills High School as the Week 7 Player of the Week

The 49ers High School Player of the Week Award for week 7 goes to #6, Gabe Reclusado of Piedmont Hills High School in San Jose, CA.

In last week's triumph over the Westmont High School Warriors, The Piedmont Hills High School Pirates finally saw their game plan come together. The team handed Westmont their first loss of the season after leading 35-7 at the half and finishing the night with a 49-21 victory largely due to their explosive offense led by Junior quarterback, Gabriel "Gabe" Reclusado.

The Junior stand out completed 13 of his 23 pass attempts totaling 299 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also ran for an impressive 102 yards during the contest. "Gabe has a competitive spirit…he is a tough player with the will to win," described Head Coach Matt Kiesle.

When the Piedmont Hills quarterback steps on the field with the Pirate offense he is calm and collected. He has a quick strike passing game but is disciplined in his action. "He executes plays just how we taught him, but is smart enough to know when he needs to run," explained Coach Kiesle.

Westmont played an aggressive man to man defense against Piedmont Hills last Friday, leaving Reclusado uncovered. Piedmont Hills capitalized on this defensive strategy in the second quarter and unleashed their designed QB runs, giving Reclusado the opportunity to hurt the Warriors with his footwork.

Although the team has numerous designed run plays for the Junior, many of his 463 season total rushing yards (109 in this game) are from scrambles. "He is the lead rusher on our team amongst very talented backs. He knows when to use his footwork to his advantage and make things happen for our team," said Coach Kiesle.

Kiesle continued, "A holding penalty left us at 3rd and 35 in the second quarter…Gabe went back to pass but found a hole in the line and completed a 25 yard run…this play ignited our team." Reclusado continued his terrorizing run game against the Warriors in two more designed run plays – busting off for another 25 yard run and finishing the half with a third 30 yard run.

As a team, the Pirates like to keep things rolling during their match ups. The team strives to play the game at a high tempo and they look to #6 to create the games' rhythm.

"We (our coaching staff) have so much confidence in him…he doesn't get rattled and continually executes," boasted Coach Kiesle. "He takes coaching very well, which is something that we don't always see in kids."

Just a Junior, Gabe is one of the youngest leaders on the team, but come game time he takes control of on the field like a seasoned vet. Coach Kiesle explains, "I consider him a smart leader who knows what everyone on the team is supposed to do. For being a younger Varsity quarterback, we value his ability to take control on the field."

Kiesle continues, "He has a big personality and is well liked by everyone on our team. The team is able to have fun with Gabe and joke around with him a lot…His maturity as a Junior has helped him take over the job as QB and earned him respect from his teammates."

The Warrior coaching staff looks forward to the future with the Junior as they continue to tailor the offense to his talents as they get to know him better. "Our team continues to develop as he does… we are finding out what he is comfortable with and look to capitalize on having him and many returning receivers for the rest of this season and next year," said Kiesle.