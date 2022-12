49ers se Preparan Para Evaluar Talentos en el Combine

Latest Videos Channel Go Inside the 49ers Locker Room Following Week 13 Win vs. Dolphins

Latest Videos Channel Purdy, McCaffrey, Juszczyk, Warner, Bosa React to Garoppolo Injury vs. Dolphins

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa's Best Plays from Three-Sack Game in Week 13

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey's Top Highlights in 146-Yard Game vs. Dolphins

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Juszczyk Highlights Brock Purdy's 'Composure' During Week 13 Win

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan: 'We Have a Resilient Group'

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner Seals the 49ers Week 13 Win with a Interception

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey Hits Cutback Lane for a 30-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa's Strip-Sack Sparks 23-Yard Scoop and Score for Dre Greenlaw

Latest Videos Channel Tip Drill! Deommodore Lenoir Snags First-Career INT vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Latest Videos Channel Can't-Miss Play: Jimmie Ward Picks Off Tua Tagovailoa

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Throws Quick-Strike TD to Christian McCaffrey

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Delivers 19-Yard Pass to George Kittle

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa Engulfs Tua Tagovailoa for a Third-Down Sack

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa Takes Down Tua Tagovailoa to Force a Dolphins Punt

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Finds Tyler Kroft on the Sideline for a 14-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Jordan Mason's 19-Yard Burst Moves the 49ers Across Midfield

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy Throws First-Career Touchdown to Kyle Juszczyk

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Connects with Christian McCaffrey on 33-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Transplant Recipient Meets His Donor, a 49ers Coach, for the First Time

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Provides Final Updates Ahead of #MIAvsSF

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Says Knee 'Feels Great' Heading into Week 13

Latest Videos Channel Ryans, Foerster: 49ers are 'Excited' for Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Latest Videos Channel BTS: Marcelino McCrary-Ball Helps in Design of 49ers My Cause My Cleats

Latest Videos Channel NFL Throwback: 49ers Top 5 Plays vs. Dolphins

Latest Videos Channel Los 49ers: El Equipo se Enfrenta a Unos Dolphins con Caras Conocidas

Latest Videos Channel Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 13 Preview

Latest Videos Channel 49 Hours: 49ers Shut Out Saints in Santa Clara

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Relationship with Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: Juice Blocks Out Saints in Shutout Win

Latest Videos Channel Jugadas Doradas: Jauan Jennings Anota por Primera Vez Esta Temporada

Latest Videos Channel Dre Greenlaw Reacts to 49ers Week 12 Shutout vs. Saints

Latest Videos Channel Go Inside the 49ers Locker Room Following Week 12 Win vs. Saints

Latest Videos Channel Garoppolo, Jennings, Warner, Greenlaw, Bosa Recap 49ers Shutout vs. Saints

Latest Videos Channel San Francisco 49ers Top Plays vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 12

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Praises 49ers Defense on Week 12 Shutout vs. Saints

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa Corrals Andy Dalton for a Fourth-Down Sack

Latest Videos Channel Can't-Miss Play: Talanoa Hufanga Forces a Fumble on the Goal Line

Latest Videos Channel Jauan Jennings Comes Down with the Tipped Ball for a Touchdown