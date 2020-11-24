49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed S Chris Edwards to a one-year deal. The team also signed S Kai Nacua (nuh-KOO-uh) and WR Shawn Poindexter to the team's practice squad and opened the Injured Reserve practice window for RB ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿

Edwards (6-2, 215) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2016. He was later waived by Oakland on August 29, 2016.

From 2017-19, Edwards spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos (2017-18) and the BC Lions (2019) where he appeared in 53 games and registered 112 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four forced fumbles and one sack. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers on January 8, 2020 and was later waive by the team on August 4.

A 27-year-old native of Southfield, MI, Edwards attended the University of Idaho for two seasons (2014-15) after transferring from Butte (Oroville, CA) College. Edwards appeared in 18 games (12 starts) with the Vandals and registered 76 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defensed, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Nacua (6-0, 205) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2017. In three NFL seasons with the Browns (2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Indianapolis Colts (2019), he has appeared in 16 games (three starts) and registered 13 tackles.

A 25-year-old native of Henderson, NV, Nacua attended Brigham Young University where he appeared in 46 games (26 starts) and registered 164 tackles, 14 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 13 passes defensed.

Poindexter (6-5, 218) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 3, 2019. He spent his entire rookie season on the team's Injured Reserve List after being waived/injured on August 21, 2019. He spent training camp with the 49ers prior to being waived by the team on September 5, 2020.