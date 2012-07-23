49ers Rookies Report to Camp

LaMichael James did plenty of studying during his final days at the University of Oregon: textbooks and playbooks. San Francisco's second-round draft pick often found himself examining the latter piece of reading material, a hefty white binder authored by 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Studying hasn't been an issue for James. The speedy, 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back drafted with the intention of being a versatile contributor for Roman's offensive unit, finished up his sociology studies this offseason, missing seven weeks of workouts with new 49ers teammates. Despite the absence, James brushed up on the basics from afar.

Now that he's back in the Bay Area this week along with fellow rookies and select veterans, who either don't have a full year of NFL experience or missed offseason workouts due to injury, James is making the most of his extra week of preparation before the start of training camp on Friday.

"I feel like I made great progression in that department, getting in the playbook, learning the plays, just the more reps you get, the better you get," James said on Monday. "It's all coming to me."

The former Oregon standout, who rushed for 1,805 yards and added 18 touchdowns last season, has been seeking help from veterans inside the locker room, as well as running backs coach Tom Rathman. He's also traded text messages with fellow running backs on the roster.

"Anytime you were a little kid you dreamed of playing in the NFL," James added. "Just coming out here and to be in an NFL locker room, it's real now. As you get here, you have to continue to strive to be the best you can be and prove that you're here to work and make the team."

James admitted he was bothered from not being able to show his commitment level directly to his new teammates during Organized Team Activities and veteran minicamp. James did attend two rookie minicamps this offseason, and mostly used his time away the best way he could by taking it upon himself to be prepared for camp.