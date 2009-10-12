49ers Release Rossum; Lift Crabtree Roster Exemption

The San Francisco 49ers today that they have released CB/KR Allen Rossum. The team also lifted its roster exemption from WR Michael Crabtree, therefore filling the roster spot left vacant by Rossum's release. Additionally, the Niners released G Drew Radovich from their practice squad.
Rossum is a 12-year pro out of Notre Dame. He currently ranks 2nd in NFL history for total career return yards (14,987) and career kickoff return yards (11,931). Prior to joining the 49ers in 2008, he spent time with the Eagles (1998-99), Packers (2000-01), Falcons (2002-06) and Steelers (2007).