49ers Release OL Garry Gilliam

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have released OL Garry Gilliam.
"We would like to thank Garry for his contributions to the team the last two seasons," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "He filled in admirably when called upon and was a consummate teammate. We wish him and his family all the best."
Gilliam (6-5, 305) originally signed with San Francisco as a free agent on April 19, 2017. He appeared in 24 games (one start) over the past two seasons, including each of the team's 16 games in 2018.