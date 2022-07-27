49ers Release DL Dee Ford

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Dee Ford.
The 49ers originally acquired Ford (6-2, 252) in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 13, 2019. Over the past three seasons (2019-21), he appeared in 18 games (two starts) and registered 22 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He also saw action in three postseason contests and added four tackles and 1.0 sack.
A 31-year-old native of Odenville, AL, Ford attended Auburn University (2009-13) where he appeared in 52 games (20 starts) and registered 93 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for losses, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception.