49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman

Aug 29, 2022 at 02:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster move:

The following player has been released:

  • CB Ken Crawley

The following player has been waived:

  • OL Dohnovan West

