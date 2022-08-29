49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster move:
Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.
The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal and waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.
The 49ers have release CB Darqueze Dennard and waived FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.
The 49ers announced that tight end Charlie Woerner has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal and waived/injured safety Leon O'Neal Jr.
The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.
The 49ers have announced that wide receiver Taysir Mack has been waived.
The 49ers have announced that tight end Jordan Matthews has been placed on the Injured Reserve list.