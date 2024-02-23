 Skip to main content
49ers Release CB Isaiah Oliver

Feb 23, 2024 at 01:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Isaiah Oliver.

Oliver (6-0, 202) originally signed with the 49ers on March 15, 2023. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games (six starts) and registered 58 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in all three postseason games.

A 26-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ, Oliver attended the University of Colorado for three years (2015-17) where he appeared in 36 games (25 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 32 passes defensed and three interceptions. While at Colorado, Oliver earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2017.

