49ers Release a Cornerback and Waive Three Players

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been released:
- CB Darqueze Dennard
The following players have been waived:
- FB Josh Hokit
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DL Tomasi Laulile
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been released:
The following players have been waived:
The 49ers announced that tight end Charlie Woerner has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal and waived/injured safety Leon O'Neal Jr.
The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.
The 49ers have announced that wide receiver Taysir Mack has been waived.
The 49ers have announced that tight end Jordan Matthews has been placed on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have signed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension through the 2025 season.
The 49ers have signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal and placed Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the release of defensive lineman Dee Ford.
The 49ers have placed Verrett and Woerner on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie Kalia Davis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.