49ers Release CB Chris Cook

The San Francisco 49ers have released CB Chris Cook.
Cook (6-2, 212) originally signed with San Francisco on March 14, 2014, and appeared in six games, registering three tackles, one pass defensed and two tackles on special teams. Cook was placed on the Injured Reserve List on October 25, 2014.
Originally drafted in the second round (34th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, the five-year veteran has appeared in 40 games (29 starts), registering 124 tackles, 34 passes defensed and one sack.