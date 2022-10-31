49ers Release a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released WR Willie Snead IV.
Snead IV was promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on October 29, 2022 and played in the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers have promoted WR Willie Snead IV to the active roster, waived OL Blake Hance and activated two players from the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have activated CB Jason Verrett from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released running back Tevin Coleman.
The San Francisco 49ers promoted CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 7.
The 49ers have acquired two-time AP All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the team's second, third and fourth round picks in 2023 and fifth-round pick in 2024.
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.
The 49ers have activated LB Curtis Robinson from the Injured Reserve list and placed DT Javon Kinlaw and CB Emmanuel Moseley on the Injured Reserve list.
The San Francisco 49ers signed RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster, released QB Kurt Benkert and signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack and signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the team's practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers activated S Jimmie Ward, placed OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List and made three other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game versus the Carolina Panthers.