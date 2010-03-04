49ers Re-Sign LB Wilhelm

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed LB Matt Wilhelm to a one-year contract. Wilhelm was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this evening at 9:00pm PT.
Wilhelm (6-4, 245) has played in 82 career games (22 starts), registering 258 tackles, six interceptions and two sacks during his seven-year career. Originally a fourth-round selection by San Diego in the 2003 NFL Draft (112th overall), Wilhelm signed with San Francisco on October 19, 2009. He went on to appear in 11 games (one start) for the 49ers recording 11 tackles on defense and 12 stops on special teams.
Wilhelm, a 29-year old native of Oberlin, OH, starred collegiately at Ohio State where he earned the coveted Randy Gradishar Award as the team's top linebacker.