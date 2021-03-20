49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have re-signed CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-20), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 87 games (25 starts) and registered 170 tackles, 24 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 28 special teams tackles.

In 2020, Johnson spent time on San Francisco's practice squad and active roster where he appeared in 14 games (three starts) and finished with 19 tackles, three passes defensed and the first sack of his career. He also added eight tackles on special teams.