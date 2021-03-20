Presented by

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

Mar 19, 2021 at 05:40 PM
Johnson Contract 16x9

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have re-signed CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-20), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 87 games (25 starts) and registered 170 tackles, 24 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 28 special teams tackles.

In 2020, Johnson spent time on San Francisco's practice squad and active roster where he appeared in 14 games (three starts) and finished with 19 tackles, three passes defensed and the first sack of his career. He also added eight tackles on special teams.

A 29-year-old native of Pennington, NJ, Johnson attended North Carolina State University. In 50 games (28 starts) over four seasons with the Wolfpack, he finished with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign WR Trent Sherfield

The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed the former Cardinals wideout to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign DL Samson Ebukam

The 49ers announced they have signed defensive lineman Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal.
news

49ers Sign C Alex Mack

San Francisco signed the six-time Pro Bowl center to a three-year deal.
news

49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed the cornerback to an extension through the 2022 season.

news

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed Juszczyk through the 2025 season. 
news

49ers Tender One-Year Contract to OL Daniel Brunskill

San Francisco has tendered a one-year contract to Brunskill and released DL Ronald Blair III. 
news

49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

San Francisco signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year extensions.
news

49ers Claim CB Mark Fields II

San Francisco has claimed the cornerback from the Houston Texans. 
news

49ers Sign WR River Cracraft to One-year Extension

San Francisco has signed Cracraft to a one-year extension
news

49ers Sign S Kai Nacua To One-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety ﻿Kai Nacua﻿ to a one-year extension. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed Josh Rosen and Austin Walter to one-year extensions. 
Advertising