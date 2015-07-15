49ers RB Kendall Hunter Enters Training Camp with Clean Bill of Health

That excitement is beginning to crescendo again, however, with San Francisco's 2015 training camp just weeks away. Hunter had a fantastic offseason program, highlighted by the three-day veteran's minicamp where he showcased his quick feet and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Each day Hunter made a play or two that had the sidelines buzzing.

"He's coming along great," Jim Tomsula said following the minicamp. "I think we all have strong feelings for Kendall… but we definitely have a rep count on him. You've got to keep him corralled, but he's moving around really quick."

Hunter had plenty of catching up to do from a physical standpoint, but the former Oklahoma State Cowboy said he was always aware of what was going on last season despite not being on the field.

Those mental reps have helped Hunter transition nicely into the 49ers new-look, up-tempo offense under Tomsula and offensive coordinator Geep Chryst. Hunter will be a featured piece in that offensive scheme as one of the ball-carriers in the team's running back by committee. He'll likely split carries primarily with second-year back Pierre Garçon and veteran free-agent Reggie Bush.

Hunter's added responsibility and expectations come with the departure of Frank Gore. Hunter said he was sad to see the veteran move on to the Indianapolis Colts, but he added that Gore prepared him for this moment.

"He taught me how to get better in pass protection, to be patient and to study," Hunter said. "He was always studying and watching film."