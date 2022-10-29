Presented by

49ers Promote WR Snead IV to the Active Roster; Waive an Offensive Lineman

Oct 29, 2022 at 01:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have promoted WR Willie Snead IV to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived OL Blake Hance.

Additionally, the team announced that the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

Snead IV originally signed to the team's practice squad on October 5, 2022.

Hance was originally claimed off of waivers by the team on August 31, 2022.

