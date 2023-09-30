49ers Promote WR Snead IV and CB Sheffield to the Active Roster ahead of #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- WR Willie Snead IV
The 49ers have signed S Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released Troy Fumagalli.
The 49ers have re-signed CB Anthony Brown to a one-year deal and waived CB Tre Swilling.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the New York Giants.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Anthony Brown to a one-year deal.
The 49ers have placed CB Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserve list and activated CB Tre Swilling from the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have announced that DL Nick Bosa has been activated to the team's active roster, signed DL Austin Bryant to the practice squad, released K Matthew Wright and other roster moves.
The 49ers today have signed reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro DL Nick Bosa to a five-year extension through the 2028 season.
The 49ers have signed K Matthew Wright to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.