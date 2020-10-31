49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have activated RB ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ and CB ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ to the active roster from the Injured Reserve List and placed RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ on the Injured Reserve List. The team also activated WR ﻿River Cracraft﻿ (CRAY-craft) and S ﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿ (SIP-ree-en) from the team's practice squad.

San Francisco has also downgraded DL ﻿Kentavius Street﻿ from questionable to doubtful for tomorrow's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, WR ﻿Richie James﻿ and S ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ have been downgraded from doubtful to out.

Coleman (6-1, 210) was originally placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 26, 2020.

Coleman will wear number 26.

Williams (5-9, 185) was originally placed on the Injured Reserve List on October 10, 2020.

Williams will wear number 24.

Cracraft (6-0, 198) originally entered the NFL after signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad as an undrafted free agent on October 18, 2017, where he spent the majority of his rookie season. Over three years with the Broncos (2017-19), he appeared in nine games and registered one reception for 44 yards. In 2019, he saw action in one game with Denver prior to being waived by the team on September 24. He was later signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on December 24, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Eagles on January 6, 2020, he was waived on May 1. Cracraft signed with the 49ers on August 27, was released by the team on September 5 and signed to the practice squad the following day.

A 25-year-old native of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Cracraft spent four years (2013-16) at Washington State University where he appeared in 42 games (27 starts) and finished with 218 receptions for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing the season with 53 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns.

Cracraft will wear number 86.

Cyprien (6-1, 211) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Jaguars (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 75 games (71 starts) and registered 502 tackles, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 17, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He was activated for the team's Week 7 game at New England and registered three tackles and a forced fumble on special teams. He reverted back to the practice squad on October 26.

A 30-year-old native of North Miami Beach, FL, Cyprien spent four years (2009-12) at Florida International University where he appeared in 50 games (45 starts) and finished his career with 365 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.

Cyprien will wear number 32.