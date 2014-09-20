49ers Promote TE Cleveland, Release QB Johnson

The 49ers announced Saturday they have promoted TE Asante Cleveland from the team's practice squad to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released QB Josh Johnson.

Cleveland (6-5, 260) was originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014. He was waived on August 30, before being signed to the team's practice squad on August 31. Cleveland attended the University of Miami, where he saw action in 40 games (10 starts) during his career and registered 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown.