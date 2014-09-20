49ers Promote TE Cleveland, Release QB Johnson

Sep 20, 2014 at 06:00 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The 49ers announced Saturday they have promoted TE Asante Cleveland from the team's practice squad to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released QB Josh Johnson.

Cleveland (6-5, 260) was originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014. He was waived on August 30, before being signed to the team's practice squad on August 31. Cleveland attended the University of Miami, where he saw action in 40 games (10 starts) during his career and registered 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson (6-3, 205) signed with the 49ers on May 14, 2014. He was inactive for each of the 49ers first two games this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Los Mejores Inicios de Temporada de Los San Francisco 49ers

Viajamos al pasado para analizar los mejores comienzos en temporada regular de los San Francisco 49ers.
news

Deebo Samuel Ruled Out With a Shoulder Injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of the team's Week 6 vs. the Browns early in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury.
news

Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 15-Straight Games

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is now tied for second longest touchdown streak in NFL history with his 13-yard receiving TD vs. the Browns.
news

Dre Greenlaw OUT vs. Browns; Elijah Mitchell Active for #SFvsCLE

The 49ers will be without LB Dre Greenlaw versus the Cleveland Browns, and RB Elijah Mitchell will be back in action for the first time since Week 3.
Advertising