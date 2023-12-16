49ers Promote a Defensive Lineman and Running Back Ahead of #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
- DL T.Y. McGill
- RB Jeremy McNichols
The San Francisco 49ers have signed CB Jason Verrett to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Veteran safety Logan Ryan discussed the circumstances surrounding his contract signing with the 49ers and his eagerness to contribute to San Francisco's playoff push.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Winstead.
The 49ers have signed safety Logan Ryan to a one-year deal and released running back Tyrion Davis-Price.
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The San Francisco 49ers signed CB Kemon Hall and S Erik Harris to the team's practice squad and released OL Henry Byrd.
The 49ers have activated defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and placed safety George Odum on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have activated CB Samuel Womack III from the Injured Reserve list, waived CB Shemar Jean-Charles and activated two players from the practice squad.
The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch to a one-year deal and placed safety Talanoa Hufanga on the Injured Reserve list.