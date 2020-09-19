49ers Promote OL Hroniss Grasu; Downgrade DL Dee Ford

Sep 19, 2020 at 01:27 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have promoted OL Hroniss Grasu (huh-ROW-niss, GRA-sue) to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also downgraded DL Dee Ford, who had been listed as questionable, to out.

Grasu (6-3, 301) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round (71st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018 & 2019), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019), he has appeared in 18 games (13 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019, Grasu spent time with the Titans and Ravens, appearing in one game for Baltimore. He originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 20, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He was promoted to the active roster on September 12 and started the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals prior to reverting back to the practice squad on September 14.

A 29-year-old native of Encino, CA, Grasu spent five years (2010-14) at the University of Oregon where he started in each of the 50 games in which he appeared and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 three times in his career (2012-14).

Grasu will wear number 50.

