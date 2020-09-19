49ers Promote OL Hroniss Grasu; Downgrade DL Dee Ford

Grasu (6-3, 301) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round (71st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018 & 2019), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019), he has appeared in 18 games (13 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019, Grasu spent time with the Titans and Ravens, appearing in one game for Baltimore. He originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 20, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He was promoted to the active roster on September 12 and started the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals prior to reverting back to the practice squad on September 14.