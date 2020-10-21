49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have promoted LB Joe Walker to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed LB Jonas Griffith to the team's practice squad.

Walker (6-2, 236) originally signed with the team as a free agent on March 24, 2020. He was released by the team on September 5, 2020 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. Walker was activated from the team's practice squad for two games this season.

Walker was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four NFL seasons with the Eagles (2016-17) and Arizona Cardinals (2018-19), Walker appeared in 42 games (14 starts) and registered 82 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 18 special teams tackles.

A 27-year-old native of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, Walker attended the University of Oregon, where he appeared in 40 games (21 starts) and finished with 205 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries (two returned for a touchdown), two passes defensed and one interception. As a senior in 2015, he started all 12 games and led the Ducks with 87 tackles and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).

Walker will wear number 59.

Griffith (6-4, 250) originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28, 2020 and was waived on August 21. He was then signed Indianapolis Colts practice squad on October 7, 2020 and was released on October 13.