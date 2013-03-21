49ers Promote Jeff Ferguson

The San Francisco 49ers announced that Jeff Ferguson has been promoted to Vice President of Football Operations. Having previously served as the Director of Football Operations and Sports Medicine since 2011, Ferguson oversees the 49ers sports medicine, strength and conditioning, team logistics, grounds keeping, equipment and video operations departments.

"Jeff does an excellent job of managing our football operations," said 49ers General Manager Trent Baalke. "With Jeff's leadership we have built a strong, cohesive group that provides excellent services for our players and coaches."

From 2006-10, Ferguson served as the team's head athletic trainer, overseeing the team's rehabilitation procedures, injury records, training room and daily athletic training duties. He joined the 49ers after serving as the manager of athletic team development with BREG, an orthopedic company based out of Vista, CA. From June of 2005 until March of 2006 Ferguson specialized in sports medicine bracing for BREG.

Prior to his move to the West coast, Ferguson spent eight years in several capacities at Kansas State University, though he continued to serve as the athletic trainer for the Kansas State football team throughout his time in Manhattan. He began his career in Wildcat athletics in 1997 as an assistant athletic trainer for intercollegiate sports.

In 2002, Ferguson was promoted to assistant athletic director for sports medicine, a position he held until 2005. In his role, Ferguson was responsible for the prevention, evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation of all athletic injuries, in addition to supervising medical coverage for 14 collegiate athletic teams. His staff was voted best in the Big 12 for their medical efforts from 2003 to 2004.

The previous two years (1995-97), Ferguson was an athletic trainer with an orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy company in Louisburg, NC. While doing graduate work at the University of Texas at Arlington, he spent two years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer that included the task of head athletic trainer for the track and field teams.