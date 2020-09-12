49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have promoted OL Hroniss Grasu and CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also placed WR Deebo Samuel on the Injured Reserve List. Samuel is eligible to be designated for return following the team's third game of the season.

Grasu (6-3, 301) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round (71st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018 & 2019), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019), he has appeared in 18 games (13 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019, Grasu spent time with the Titans and Ravens, appearing in one game for Baltimore. He originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 20, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 29-year-old native of Encino, CA, Grasu spent five years (2010-14) at the University of Oregon where he started in each of the 50 games in which he appeared and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 three times in his career (2012-14).

Grasu will wear number 50.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 73 games (22 starts) and registered 151 tackles, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

In 2019, Johnson re-signed with the 49ers on May 28, 2019 and was released on August 30, 2019. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and appeared in two games prior to being released on September 28, 2019. Johnson re-signed with San Francisco on October 3, 2019 and appeared in seven games and registered two tackles. He then re-signed with the team on April 13, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 28-year-old native of Pennington, NJ, Johnson attended North Carolina State University. In 50 games (28 starts) over four seasons with the Wolfpack, he finished with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Johnson will wear number 27.