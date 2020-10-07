49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster from the team's practice squad and opened the practice window for WR Richie James, who was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 18, 2020.

The team also restored CB Tim Harris Jr. to the practice squad from the practice squad Injured Reserve List and signed DL Josiah Coatney and DL Adam Shuler to the practice squad.

Barrett (6-2, 250) was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 27, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with San Francisco on February 10, 2020, was waived on July 30, re-signed by the team on August 2 and later waived on August 13. Barrett re-signed with the team on August 30 and was waived on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad on September 23.

A 26-year-old native of Mesa, AZ, Barrett attended San Diego State University where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 169 tackles, 19.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Barrett will wear number 64.

Coatney (6-4, 325) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 25, 2020. After spending training camp with the team, he was waived on August 2.

A 24-year-old native of Douglasville, GA, Coatney attended the University of Mississippi for four years (2016-19) where he appeared in 36 games (35 starts) and registered 174 tackles,15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. As a senior in 2019, he started all 12 games and finished with 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He transferred to Ole Miss following one season (2015) at Holmes Community College (Goodman, MS), where he earned First-Team MACJC All-State honors after finishing with 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two blocked kicks on special teams.

Shuler (6-4, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 30, 2020. After spending training camp with the team, he was waived on August 30.

A 23-year-old native of Longwood, FL, Shuler attended the University of Florida for two years (2018-19) where he appeared in 26 games (23 starts) and registered 69 tackles,9.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. As a senior in 2019, he started all 13 games and finished with 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed. He transferred to Florida following three years (2015-17) at West Virginia University where he appeared in 24 games and added 67 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned Second-Team All-Big 12 Freshman honors after finishing with 33 tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.