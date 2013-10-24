49ers Prepared for Wet Wembley Stadium Field

If it rains Sunday at Wembley Stadium, the 49ers will be ready.
San Francisco's coaching staff will plan accordingly if the team's game plans for the Jacksonville Jaguars have to change on the fly due to inclement weather.
"The game might take on a different personality than it would be if the field was normal," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.
"They may run a different type offense. So, we've got to adjust our defense and call it a little differently. But, I don't think you adjust your whole game plan."
The 49ers experienced soggy field conditions during practices for the NFL International Series, but it didn't stop the team from accomplishing their normal workout routines.
In fact, All-Pro linebacker Joe Staley noticed the team's practice fields had improved from the team's 2010 stay in England.
"I feel like it's a lot better than last time," Willis said. "Not saying it was horrible last time, but it just really shows how much they appreciate what's going on, how much they appreciate the NFL coming over here and they've been very hospitable to us."
Willis admitted he wasn't super fond of English turf, but it wouldn't prevent him from getting in a good week of practice.
"I think it might be better than last time, but as of yesterday, I'd be lying if I said I was a big fan," Willis said when pressed about the playing conditions in England.
"But we've got to work, we've got to practice. We'll make due."
Willis is coming off a team-leading, nine-tackle performance against the Tennessee Titans and continues to recover from a groin injury that caused him to miss a pair of games to start San Francisco's current four-game win streak.
Willis is hopeful Wembley's playing surface won't interfere with his long-term health.
"Soggy and slippery and everything that a guy that's trying to get over a groin (injury) doesn't need," Willis said. "But I'm sure we'll be alright."
