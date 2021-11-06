49ers PREP Selects Sergio Beltran as Player of the Week

With a score of 55-17, the Menlo School Knights, led by head coach Todd Smith, beat the Carlmont Scots.

Sergio Beltran (#8) helped lead the Knights to victory with some big offensive plays against the Scots. The senior quarterback finished off the night with six total touchdowns (three passing, three rushing).

Beltran grew up in the East Palo Alto area where he started playing football in the fourth grade. Beltran was inspired to get out and play his first season with the Redwood City 49ers after watching football with his uncle. In his first year, he played fullback before making the switch over to quarterback in the sixth grade. He credits his fullback days for teaching him how to be a physical football player.

After finishing the spring season 4-1, Beltran knew his team could be special because they were able to build so much chemistry. In the summer, they would go over to Hillview Middle School where they could run extra routes after their workouts. The pandemic changed his mindset when he was not able to play football in 2020. "Covid made me realize that every moment is precious and to go hard on every single rep," said Beltran.

Although Beltran is not very loud, he likes to lead with his play and takes a lot of pride in extending plays with his legs. His speed has been a big factor this season because he has been able to create game-changing moments by running. Coach Smith is also a big fan of his vision. "He has the best field awareness that I have ever seen," said Coach Smith.

During the game, his three touchdown passes gave him a total of 43 on the season, which is a Central Coast Section record. Coach Smith told him about this amazing accomplishment as soon as it happened, and Beltran did not even realize it. The record was not something he was aiming for, but he credits this achievement to the hard work and dedication from his team.

