49ers PREP Selects Michael Peters as Coach of the Week

The McClymonds Warriors picked up a win against the previously unbeaten Marin Catholic Wildcats. The Warriors made a statement through the air and on the ground in the 33-22 victory.

Coach Peters was proud of how his players stepped up on Friday night. "It was a full team effort, and everyone did what they were supposed to do," said Peters. A lot of the offensive production came from senior Dreyan Paul. Paul (#7) is a 5'10", 160-pound quarterback who went 24-31 for 240 yards and threw three passing touchdowns. He also had 14 carries for 89 yards and two rushing touchdowns. According to coach Peters, Paul fooled him on one of his touchdowns because he thought the running back had the ball.

Michael Peters grew up right down the street from McClymonds High School where he graduated in 1976 and played wide receiver and free safety on the football team. As a student-athlete, Peters was inspired by the coaches in his life. He decided to get into coaching in 1992 after one of his old coaches gave him an opportunity. He started as a defensive coordinator for the program and then switched over to coaching wide receivers. After years of being with the program, he found himself in a head coach position once his former coach stepped down.

Peter's main focus is looking out for the kids in his program and preparing them to be productive citizens in society. Academics comes first for him, and he make's it clear that the kids are students before athletes. Every year he does a Top 10 GPA list and takes the winners out to dinner. In addition, he provides them courses to learn about financial literacy. Peters is truly a light in the community, and wants to keep utilizing his platform to have a positive impact on his student-athletes.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Peters will receive a grant for the McClymonds High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. Peters will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.