49ers PREP selects Matt Meredith of Miramonte High School as the 2019 Week 2 Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank

The 2019 high school football season continues with impressive victories between great match-ups. With a high scoring game of 62-54, the Miramonte Mats, led by head coach Jack Schram, beat Stellar Prep Thunder.

Senior Quarterback, Matt Meredith (#5) had multiple breathtaking plays throughout the night that helped lead the Mats to victory. Meredith is a 6'5", 190-pound quarterback for the Miramonte Mats, who continues to develop into an exceptional athlete. On Friday night, Meredith had a total of 441 yards and 9 touchdown passes.

Coach Schram says it was a tough start to the game for the Mats, "we just weren't able to stop them." After halftime, it was back and forth with touchdowns and field goals putting points on the board from both teams. With only a minute left in the game, Meredith threw a 76-yard touchdown pass resulting in a touchdown. Coach Schram believes this was the most crucial play of the game as it's what ultimately led to their win.

"Matt has a great work ethic and never gets down on his teammates," says Coach Schram. "That is what stands out to me about him, he is a great team player." Meredith has learned throughout the years the importance of stepping up and being a vocal leader. It's something that he works hard at day in and day out.

Meredith holds an impressive 4.0 GPA, a high SAT score, and still finds time to volunteer at local youth sports camps. "I play basketball too, but it's not the same as football. Our football team is more like a brotherhood and there is nothing like playing with the boys," says Meredith. "I want to give credit to the whole team, we wouldn't be where we are without each other."

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank, Miramonte High School will receive a $500 grant towards its football program. As part of this award, Meredith will receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field during the pre-game ceremony. At the end of the season, Meredith will be presented his award by 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan during a closed practice at the SAP Performance Facility.