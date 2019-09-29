49ers PREP selects Kevin Macy of Campolindo High School as Coach of the Week

Starting the game off strong with two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Campolindo Cougars were able to defeat the Hayward Farmers on Friday Night, to a score of 21-0. The Cougars defense held on to shutout the Farmers, which included two interceptions and two sacks.

The Cougar's victory over Hayward marked Coach Kevin Macy's 223rd career win since starting his coaching career in 1988, at Oakland Tech. Macy has made a name for himself while dedicating his work to Campolindo High School over the past 23 years.

When Macy is not in the classroom teaching mathematics or on the football field working with his team, he enjoys spending the free time he does have with his family. "I don't have much free time," says Macy. "It's all football as much as I can."

When asked what being named the Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week means to him, Coach Macy said, "there are a lot of great high school coaches in the Bay Area who you guys could choose from, so it means a lot to be recognized amongst all the talent."

From what this team has shown this year, there is no doubt that the Cougars are a team to look out for.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Macy will receive a $1,000 grant for the Campolindo football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field during the pregame ceremony. Macy will also be invited to visit the SAP Performance Facility to watch a closed practice where 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will officially present him with his award. Macy will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 & 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.